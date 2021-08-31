SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Salisbury police are warning the public after a homeowner reported waking up to find a burglar in their house.

Officers responding to a reported break-in on Atlantic Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday spoke with a homeowner who said he interrupted and confronted the intruder, who was described as a thin white male with a tight crewcut-style haircut who was wearing red shorts, police said.

The burglar was carrying a flashlight and last seen running northbound on the beach under the Blue Ocean Music Hall.

Police are asking neighborhood residents to heck their home security systems to see if they captured video of the suspect between 1:30 and 4 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. BRian Verney at 978-465-3121.

