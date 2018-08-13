SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Salisbury police launched an investigation after someone shot at a home multiple times Sunday night.

Officers responding to High Street around 11 p.m. found a house struck by several bullets.

They located 15 shell casings believed to be from a 9mm style of firearm, police said.

No one was injured during the shooting.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 978-465-3121.

