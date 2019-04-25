SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Salisbury police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing GPS mapping screens from several boats in a storage yard last week.

Officers responding to a local boat storage and sales facility on Elm Street, Route 110, for a report of a burglary on April 18 found seven boats in storage for the winter months with shrink wrap cut and primary GPS mapping screens removed, police said.

The Garmin GPS screens are valued between $1,900 and $5,700 per unit.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two heavily-clothed suspects entered the boat yard around 2 a.m. carrying what is assumed to be a bag of power tools to assist in quickly removing the screens from the boat consoles, police said.

Multiple security cameras captured the suspects walking in between the boats that were targeted.

They are then seen leaving the boat yard carrying a large bag with the stolen screens inside, according to police.

Evidence recovered from the scene will be sent to the Massachusetts State Police Forensics Laboratory for analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury police Det. Keith D. Forget at 978-465-3121.

