Salisbury police seek help locating woman missing since March

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking assistance from the public in finding a woman who has been missing since March 26.

Salisbury police say Christie Tatro, 30, may be in the Worcester area. She is 5-foot-10 and 110 pounds.

Officials say they do not believe Tatro is in any danger at this time.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tatro is asked to contact Salisbury police.

More photos of the missing woman can be found below:

Here are additional pictures of missing person Christie Tatro, 30, who may be in the Worcester area. At this time it is not beleived that Christie is in immediate danger. @DoughertyJC @7News @JCuocoNews @boston25 @FBIBoston @MassStatePolice @seracongi pic.twitter.com/waMsOlWR2q — Salisbury Police (@SalisburyPolice) April 5, 2019

