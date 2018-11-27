Salisbury police urge residents to lock cars, homes after rash of break-ins

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Salisbury are urging residents to lock their car doors and homes after a rash of break-ins and thefts during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Officers responded to a number of reports of cars being broken into in the area of True and Lafayette roads, according to the Salisbury Police Department.
Investigators are working to track down a white man in connection with the crimes, who is said be average in height with blonde hair.
The department shared a photo of the suspect on Twitter with the hope that the public can identify him.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 978-465-3121.
An investigation is ongoing.
