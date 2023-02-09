SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend appeared remotely in court Thursday for her arraignment on a first degree murder charge.

Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church called 911 to request an ambulance for Fowler. EMS responded and found Fowler in obvious medical distress.

Fowler was initially taken to Anna Jacques Hospital in Newburyport and then to Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge before being taken to Beth Israel Hospital where he died on November 13.

Investigators say Church is believed to have spiked Fowler’s drink with ethylene glycol, an industrial compound commonly found in antifreeze, deicing fluid, and hydraulic brake fluid.

In the days leading up to his death, family members said Fowler told them he was worried his girlfriend was poisoning his drinks.

Church pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, according to her lawyer.

Church’s lawyer, Tim Connors, said his next goal is getting Church out on bail.

Connors said the hearing is scheduled for March 21.

Church was previously arraigned in Newburyport District Court after her arrest in December. She was later indicted by a grand jury, the district attorney’s office said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)