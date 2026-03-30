SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman was convicted of killing her boyfriend by mixing chemicals found in antifreeze in his drink on Monday.

Judy Chruch, 67, was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Church killed Leroy Fowler in 2022 because she was jealous he was dating another woman.

Defense attorneys said the couple was happy and planned to move to Florida together.

Church had claimed that Fowler was already in declining health before he died. She will be sentenced on Thursday.

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