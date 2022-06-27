BOSTON (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman has plead guilty in Boston federal court to sexually exploiting an infant.

Desiree Daigle, 26, was arrested and charged in November 2018 in connection with the incident.

“Ms. Daigle grossly exploited and sexually victimized an infant, took a video of her abuse which she shared with others. Her conduct tears at the hearts of all parents. This kind of case drives my office’s mission to do all that it can to prosecute individuals like Ms. Daigle, who prey on innocent and defenseless children,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Together with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to use every tool in our arsenal to investigate and prosecute those who exploit our most vulnerable and bring justice to victims.”

In 2018, Daigle was identified in online chats exchanging child pornography files with another person. Some of the images depicted an infant in her care, apparently taken in Daigle’s home. During the chats, she discussed plans for the person to meet the infant in person to sexually abuse the child together.

“What Desiree Daigle has admitted to today is enough to make anyone’s stomach turn. There are few situations more urgent than when a child is physically at risk. People like her, who sexually exploit children, do serious lasting harm, and to engage in the manufacturing and trading of child sexual abuse material only perpetuates the abuse,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “The FBI is committed to finding such predators, locking them up, and ensuring the children they have victimized are safe.”

The charge of sexual exploitation of children carries a sentence of between 15 and 30 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

