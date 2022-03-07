SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A World War II veteran from Salisbury is set to embark on the trip of a lifetime.

Robert Chouinard, will be heading back to Germany 78 years after he served there thanks to a former marine who has made it his mission to bring World War II vets back to Europe.

“I never thought I’d ever do it,” Chouinard said. “All through my life, I wanted to do it.”

He returned his tour of duty with many life-altering experiences and the now 98-year-old said he is looking forward to reconnecting with that part of his past.

“This of course is a big thing. And I can’t really feel as though it’s really gonna happen,” he said.

Chouinard will be traveling with his daughter and three other veterans. He plans to visit many places he remembers when he was serving overseas and said he is happy to do it under different circumstances.

“You know we slept on the ground all that time with no food, rations. It’s going to be so nice to stay in a bed and have good food and comfort,” he said.

