The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging consumers not to eat recalled Honey Smacks cereal as salmonella infections rise.

Kellogg’s issued a recall for the cereal on June 14 after learning the products had the potential presence of salmonella.

The CDC reports that 130 people in 36 states contracted a salmonella infection after eating Honey Smacks.

“Check your pantry for it and do not eat it,” the nation’s health protection agency warned on Twitter.

Most people exposed to the bacteria will experience diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours, according to the CDC. Anyone with those symptoms is urged to contact their doctor.

Consumers should throw the cereal away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Anyone who sees Honey Smacks available for sale is asked to report it to the FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator in the region.

