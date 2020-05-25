Salons, other businesses reopen in Massachusetts under phase 1 of Baker’s 4-phase plan

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Salons, barbershops and other businesses prepared for fewer customers and increased cleaning policies as they got the green light to reopen Monday under phase one of Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.

Jessica Thornton, who owns Green Room Boston in Beacon Hill, says she spent thousands of dollars and changed her service setup to get her hair salon ready to reopen Monday.

“I’m limiting clients to four clients a day, two in the morning and two in the afternoon, so I can close between each client and disinfectant the entire space,” Thornton said.

Under Baker’s orders, salons and barbershops can only open by following certain restrictions, including being appointment only and having clients and employees cover their faces.

Other businesses able to turn the lights back on include pet groomers and car washes.

Lynn Lynch, who works at Pleasant Paws grooming in Weymouth, says they are fully booked for the next six weeks.

“Because the street is so busy, we don’t want to take dogs from the cars,” she said, “so they’re gonna come in, place their dog in the kennel, remove the collars and leashes, and then we will come out after the client leaves and come and get the dog. So the human contact will be exceedingly minimal.”

Some beaches, parks, drive-in theaters, and athletic fields are also permitted to reopen. Retail stores, along with marijuana shops, can offer curbside pickup.

Office spaces can open at 25 percent capacity, except in Boston, where offices will remain shut down until June 1.

Baker’s phased reopening plan calls for more places to reopen in three weeks, depending on if coronavirus numbers continue to go down.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)