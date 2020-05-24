Salons, other Mass. businesses prepare to re-open Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Salons, barber shops and other businesses are preparing for fewer customers and heavy cleaning policies as the next stage of Massachusetts’ re-opening begins tomorrow.

Jessica Thornton, who owns Green Room Boston in Beacon Hill, has spent thousands of dollars and changed her service setup to get her hair salon ready to re-open Monday.

“I’m limiting clients to four clients a day, two in the morning and two in the afternoon, so I can close between each client and disinfectant the entire space,” Thornton said.

Under Gov. Charlie Baker’s orders, salons and barbershops can only open by following certain restrictions, including being by appointment only and having clients and employees cover their faces.

Other businesses preparing to turn the lights back on include pet groomers and car washes. Retail stores, along with marijuana shops, can offer curbside pickup.

Parks and beaches, along with other outdoor activities, will be allowed and office spaces can open at 25 percent capacity — except in Boston, where offices will remain shut down until June 1.

Baker’s phased re-opening plan calls for more places to re-open in three weeks — if coronavirus numbers continue to go down. Thornton said she was prepared if that didn’t happen, or if the virus was traced to her salon, but it would be a significant hit.

“I’m prepared for rolling closures, I’m prepared if I get called by a contractor to close for two weeks every time … that is a big deal,” Thornton said.

