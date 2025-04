BOSTON (WHDH) - Sal’s Pizza is celebrating 35 years of business with a pizza eating contest Friday night.

To commemorate 35 years, 35 people will race to see who can finish an extra large pizza the fastest.

The extra-large pie is a three pound, 19 inch pizza.

The winner will receive $1,000 and free Sal’s Pizza for a year.

