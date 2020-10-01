Salt Bae’s new Boston restaurant allowed to reopen with some adjustments

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Licensing Board has allowed internet sensation Salt Bae to reopen his restaurant, which was shut down for a variety of reasons just days after it opened.

The Nusr-Et on Arlington Street steakhouse will now have to monitor and control the interior and exterior of the restaurant to prevent crowding, alert patrons 15 minutes before they close for the night, closely follow COVID-19 regulations, and handle unruly customers and those who provide fake IDs.

The restaurant was before the licensing board on Tuesday after numerous complaints were received and some documented on social media.

The steakhouse allegedly had blocked fire exits due to crowding, was in violation of COVID-19 safety guidelines, and long lines of patrons that were not socially distant.

Boston's licensing board says Salt Bae's restaurant – Nusr-Et – will now have to abide by an amended security and operations plan. These are COVID-19 guidelines the steakhouse must follow ↓ https://t.co/KpWt8NEePj pic.twitter.com/B6TXcdQKCa — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) October 1, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)