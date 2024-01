NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A salt truck crashed into a building in Newton Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded to the accident on Chestnut Street before 5 a.m. The impact of the truck caused damage to the brick building.

Newton Director of Streets Bernie McDonald told 7NEWS that it was not a city vehicle and that he believed it to be a private snow contractor.

