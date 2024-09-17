NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from El Salvador accused of raping a child on Nantucket could face deportation.

Immigration officials from Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston arrested 28-year-old Bryan Aldana-Arevalo last week.

He was arrested by Nantucket authorities on the island in July and arraigned on one count of rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. He was released on bail at the end of that month.

“Aldana-Arevalo stands accused of some detestable and disturbing crimes against a Nantucket child,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said in a statement. “He represents a significant danger to the children of our Massachusetts communities. ERO Boston will not tolerate such a threat to the most vulnerable of our population. We will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England neighborhoods.”

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he unlawfully entered the United States on an unknown date, at an unknown location, without having been inspected, admitted or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.”

When arrested last week, Aldana-Arevalo was served with notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge; he remains held in ERO custody.

