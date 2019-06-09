Salvage operation underway after boat capsizes off Cape Cod

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Boaters are being asked to stay away from an area in front of the Onset Pier as divers work to remove a boat that capsized off the coast of Cape Cod on Sunday.

Representatives of the Wareham Department of Natural Resources and Deputy Harbormasters responded to a report of a capsized vessel just off Mashnee Island near Bourne, officials said.

After making sure everyone on board was accounted for and safe, the vessel was towed to Onset Harbor, where salvage operations are underway.

Boaters are being asked to stay at least 150 feet away from the operation zone in front of Onset Pier.

