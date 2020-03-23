Salvation Army closes donation drop-off centers amid coronavirus emergency

Drop-off centers for the Massachusetts branch of the Salvation Army will be closed until further notice due to the coronavirus emergency.

The non-profit announced this suspension of service Monday night after state health officials reported an uptick in coronavirus cases.

” The Salvation Army is asking that if you’ve used your time at home to gather donations, please hold on to them for a few more weeks,” according to a statement.

