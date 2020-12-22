CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Salvation Army spread cheer this holiday season by distributing toys and meals to individuals and families in-need in Chelsea on Tuesday.

The line stretched down the sidewalk as people in-need waited to get a little extra help from the organization following a year made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There was such a need this holiday season, so we are happy to do this for the families,” said Capt. Brenda Gonzalez, of the Salvation Army Chelsea/East Boston Corps.

Families were all smiles as they walked away with bags of toys for their children.

“They were very happy,” Gonzalez said. “I can see people are very grateful. That made me happy. That made me want to help more.”

Organizers say they thought the pandemic would hurt their campaign but instead, donations have poured in.

