The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Castle distribution started Monday, providing 5,000 Boston families with a little help this holiday season.

Starting on Monday and running through Wednesday, 5,000 registered families in need can pick up holiday items at no cost.

“We’re helping familes to create memories and lasting imporessions for their children,” said Jeffrey Bailey of the Salvation Army. “We’re passing out toys and we’re passing out food cards for families who need a little bit of extra help to get them over the hump – that’s what we’re here for.”

The program is designe dfor families with children 14 years of age and younger who are struggling tomake ends meet so they don’t have to choose between groceries and gifts.

“Every little bit helps just to make sure the families and your kids are having a good Christmas,” said Glenda Ramos.

Gift distribution takes place at the Salvation Army’s Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 650 Dudley St. in Boston.

