WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Salvation Army hosted its annual Tools For Schools event in Waltham on Monday, providing free school supplies to families in need.

The students received backpacks, pencil cases, even haircuts and food.

Volunteers said it is important to set children up for success to start the school year.

Another backpack drive will take place at TD Garden on Wednesday.

