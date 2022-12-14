BOSTON (WHDH) - The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Castle event in Boston, where families in need could come and pick up some holiday items at not cost.

“Need knows no season, need knows no color, race, gender,” said Salvation Army spokesman Jeffrey Bailey. “We are helping anyone who is in need, no questions asked.”

The organization says demand this year has been higher than in years past.

The Salvation Army says it plans to help 3,000 families at its Boston location this year.

