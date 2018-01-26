Salvation Army prepares online auction for jewelry donated in kettles

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Salvation Army of Massachusetts is preparing an online auction for the dozens of pieces of jewelry donated in red kettles over the holidays.

Over the years, the Salvation Army said more than $70,000 has been raised from selling the donated jewelry. Drew Forster of the Salvation Army of Massachusetts said proceeds from each piece sold will go to the community where it was donated.

Some of the pieces going up for auction include a diamond ring and a diamond and gold brooch. The auction will begin next month.

