Salvation Army says need for giving is higher this year despite new donation challenges

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is facing new challenges this year and is just one of many holiday traditions impacted by the pandemic.

The familiar volunteers out collecting money for families in need have been a holiday season staple for decades.

But this year, the organization said there will be fewer volunteers ringing bells in front of stores and shopping malls.

“Due to some stores closing, some stores making the determination not to have us there this year — which we certainly understand from a safety standpoint — and people carrying less cash, using less cash during the pandemic as well as less foot traffic,” General Secretary of the Salvation Army Massachusetts Division Major Markus Jugenheimer said.

All this is hurting donations.

“The Salvation Army raised $126 million across the country and across the Commonwealth we raised $2.6 million last year,” Jugenheimer said. “We’re anticipating a 50 percent decrease in that.”

To help boost donations, the organization is encouraging donors to go to its website and give online. Donors can also give virtually by using the information provided on the signs located by the iconic red kettles.

“There’s the Apple and Google Pay which depending which type of phone individuals have it can be a simple as a tap and go. Or they could take a picture of the Q-R Code which will lead them to the giving platform where they enter in their credit card information,” Jugenheimer said.

While donations are down, the Salvation Army said the number of families in need is up more than 150 percent.

“Just really encouraging those who do have the means to give this year to maybe help our neighbors in need, he said. “Some who have moved from our donor list to our service recipient list with a loss of income.”

All volunteers will be wearing masks, practicing social distancing and wiping down kettles after each use.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)