DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s been a tough few months for Mabel and her two kids at home.

“It’s difficult because I have one year of not working,” Mabel said.

She’s been coming to the Salvation Army’s annual “Christmas Castle Distribution” for the last four years.

But, this year is extra special.

“It’s better because this Christmas, they get a gift,” Mabel said.

Hundreds of people lined the block outside the Kroc Center in Dorchester to pick up toys for their children to open on Christmas day.

“They sign up and tell us how many children and then they pick out their gifts when they get here and we help distribute them. It’s really a heartwarming event — it just helps people so much,” Kellie Jacques said, volunteer with the Salvation Army.

Volunteers like Jacques are helping spread the holiday cheer.

“It’s been a difficult time, right? Because inflation has been so high, so it makes it even more difficult for these families to be able to get gifts for their children. They’re trying to put food on the table,” Jaques said.

Major Elijah Kahn said there’s an increased need for help, and that events like this make the holiday season memorable for everyone.

“I know everyone says, ‘it’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it is, but for many of our neediest neighbors, they experience that differently and they are struggling to put food on the table and keep a roof over their head, to pay their bills, light bills, rent, and Salvation Army is right here to say to them that you are not alone,” Mabel said.

Mabel said it makes all the difference.

“I would like if everybody could get this because I know this is important for them because their children need it,” Mabel said.

The Christmas Castle Distribution runs from December 8 until December 10 with 2,900 families having preregistered for the event.

12,000 gifts have been distributed, and anyone looking to get involved can email salvationarmyma.org.

