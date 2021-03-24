BOSTON (WHDH) - People over the age of 21 will be able to enjoy a rooftop beer once again at the Sam Adams Boston Taproom.

The taproom at 60 State St. officially reopens at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Their hours for on-site rooftop seating and their to-go window are:

Wednesdays – Thursdays: 2-8 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays: 12-8 p.m.

Sundays: 12-6 p.m.

Several safety precautions have been put into place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Guests must wear a mask when not seated, maintain a six-foot distance from other guests and staff, and refrain from walking to other tables.

People who are symptomatic, awaiting a test result, or have recently come in contact with someone who tested positive should not visit the taproom.

Out-of-state visitors must adhere to the state’s travel advisory.

Seating is available on a mostly first-come, first-serve basis but there are limited reservation tables that can be placed online for the first seating of the day.

Those who are drinking must purchase food with their first round.

The kitchen shuts down 30 minutes before close and the last call for beer is 20 minutes before close.

There are no dogs allowed.

