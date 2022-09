BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s iconic beer brewer Sam Adams is celebrating its 300th birthday with free beer!

Anyone named Sam, Samuel or Samantha Adams– or anything close– is eligible for a free cold one by heading to celebratesams300th.com. Three hundred entrants will win.

Entrants must sign up by the end of the day on Sept. 27.

