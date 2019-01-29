Sam Adams celebrates Super Bowl LIII with Patriots themed ‘Too Old, Too Slow, Still Here’ double IPA

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sam Adams is celebrating Super Bowl LIII by releasing a limited-edition farmhouse double New England IPA that gives a nod to the Patriots and Tom Brady.

“Too Old, Too Slow, Still Here” will be sold in a limited number of crowlers and available on draft in the Boston Brewery tap room.

The 7.8 percent ABV libation commemorates the Pats and Tom Brady, the goat himself.

The beer is fermented with kveik, an heirloom farmhouse yeast that displays a variety of flavors and aromas like candied peach and pineapple.

The beer release event will be held Thursday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Boston Brewery & Tap Room.

The first 199 people that show up to the brewery will be able to purchase one crowler per person (TB12 was selected 199th in the 2000 draft, after all).

Sam Adams will also have free wings, live entertainment, commemorative posters and stickers, and a sample of the beer for all attendees (up to 300 people).

“The best way we could think to honor the team was to brew a beer for fans that can’t make it to Atlanta and a New England style Double IPA with as much spirit as the players felt like the perfect beer,” Founder Jim Koch, said.

