Sam Adams closes Boston taproom patio due to influx of out-of-state visitors from COVID-19 hotspots

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sam Adams has decided to close the outdoor roof deck patio of its taproom near Faneuil Hall in Boston due to an influx of out-of-state visitors from COVID-19 hotspots.

The taproom says they came to this tough decision “out of an abundance of caution for our guests and coworkers.”

The taproom is still offering contact-less pick-up for to-go beer and merchandise Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. for the foreseeable future. Orders can be placed here.

They plan on reopening the rooftop patio when they believe it is safe to do so.

