Sam Adams honoring RBG with re-release of beer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Sam Adams Brewery is re-releasing a beer in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the company announced on Friday.

The “When There Are Nine” brut-style IPA released back in March 2019 for International Women’s Day is being re-released as a 4-pack to be sold in October, Sam Adams said. The beer can be purchased by pre-order from Boston Taproom or brewery in Jamaica Plain.

Ginsburg, who died last Friday, became the first woman to lie in state on Friday in the nation’s capitol.

The “When There Are Nine” beer refers to a Ginsburg quote. When asked, when will there be enough women on the Supreme Court, Bader said, “There will be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are nine.”

“This year’s release of ‘When There Are Nine’ is especially poignant. We lost a good one, and together will raise a toast to honor the inspiring and powerful woman’s unwavering commitment to justice and lasting impact on society,” the company said in a statement.

Pre-orders will be available for brewery or taproom pickup starting on October 9 and will available until the 15 or while supplies last.

