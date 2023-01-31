BOSTON (WHDH) - Sam Adams has released a preview of its Boston-themed Super Bowl commercial, which celebrates the launch of a fresh take on the Boston Lager with a tongue in cheek love letter to the city.

The company filmed the ad at sever location sin Boston and it features a few familiar faces.

Cambridge native and comedian Lenny Clark was spotted in a scene at Croke Park, a dive bar in South Boston, and Celtics great Kevin Garnett made an appearance at Commonwealth Books.

The commercial flips stereotypes of Boston on their head, from a cheerful parking spot exchange to historic sports rivalries pushed aside.

Of course, the 2023 Super Bowl commercial would not be complete without an appearance from “Your Cousin from Boston” Greg Hoyt.

Sam Adams says the ad was made possible by the people of Boston, as the shoot featured nearly 90 crew members and 50 actors who are all local to the city.

