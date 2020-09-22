BOSTON (WHDH) - Sam Adams is reopening its Boston taproom rooftop patio Wednesday after previously closing it due to an influx of out-of-state visitors from COVID-19 hotspots.

The taproom wrote on Facebook that they plan to use a mix of reservations and walk-in tables, with seating lasting for one hour and 45 minutes.

They have also revamped their mandatory house rules, which include having guests stay seated unless they need to use the restroom and requiring them to wear masks when walking through the facility.

Employees will also be taking the name an phone number of one member in each group for contact tracing purposes.

The taproom has also set new hours. They will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., and closed Monday and Tuesday.

Reservations can be made online.

