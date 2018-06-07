Same-sex couple says they were brutally attacked at Dockside Restaurant in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a same-sex couple said they were brutally beaten Wednesday night while dining at the Dockside Restaurant in Malden.

Michelle Hart and Kelly Gonyer say a man sitting at the bar started yelling gay slurs at them before attacking them becasue of their sexual orientation.

“It’s very swollen and I superglued this gash shut,”Gonyer said as she showed off her puffy right eye.

“Right now, it’s two ligaments in my ankle and a fractured cheek bone,” Hart said. “I’m in excrucitating pain.”

The couple says they were absolutely the target of a hate crime and that a kiss set off the alleged attacker.

“I kissed her,” Goyner said. “That is what provoked everything. That made him very mad.”

Hart says she fought back as much as she could but was taken away in a stretcher.

“He came over and beat us both to a pulp,” Hart said.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a hate crime and are working to secure survellance video from the restaruant.

“To hate on someone for who they love, it’s disgusting,” Hart said.

The couple says they have never been targeted before. They plan to attend this weekend’s gay pride parade in Boston to celebrate who they are.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)