BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Bailey the cat is said to be doing well after she was forced to have her leg amputated after vets say she was shot by what appeared to be a BB gun or airsoft rifle.

“She’s doing really well she’s adjusting to not having her leg surprisingly well,” said Jamie Starr, Bailey’s owner. “She’s still really sleepy a lot from all the pain meds but she’s mostly her same sweet self.”

Starr added that the cat’s incision looks good and there have been no complications following the operation.

Police are continuing their search efforts for the individual who shot Bailey, calling the incident “outrageous.” The 11-year-old animal was found by a neighbor Monday morning, howling in pain.

“She goes, she can’t walk. She was just meowing and crying like crazy,” said Starr.

Billerica Police are asking anyone around the area to check their home security cameras. If you have any information, you are asked to call Billerica Police or Animal Control at 978-671-0900 or 978-215-9639.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page to pay for medical bills.

Update on Bailey: she’s now a tripod kitty! Mom says she is still her sweet and cuddly self, but her medicine may have kicked in this video so she’s sleepy 😃. Billerica PD have picked up the projectile from the vet. They are still investigating. @7News https://t.co/akyosLT8kL pic.twitter.com/zffDJpPCDk — Sam Smink (@samsminkWHDH) July 2, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)