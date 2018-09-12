Samuel Adams releasing limited edition Red Sox-themed IPA

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston beer giant Samuel Adams is releasing a limited edition Red Sox-themed IPA just in time for the club’s postseason run.

The brewing company announced Wednesday that it is rolling out “Red Seat IPA,” which is named after the only seat in the Fenway Park bleachers that is not green.

In 1946, Red Sox legend Ted Williams blasted a monstrous 502-foot home run into the bleachers and dinged a sleeping fan. A red seat was later installed to commemorate the longest-ever big fly in the history of the beloved park.

The Red Seat IPA is “bold and lively with the tropical and fruity character of Australian hops balanced by a smooth and roasty malt backbone that gives the beer hints of toffee,” according to Samuel Adams.

It boasts a dry and citrusy hop finish and is said to be “complex yet drinkable.”

Samuel Adams is releasing 502 bottles of the new beer at its tap room on Sept. 27. The release event will run from 5:02 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

