BOSTON (WHDH) - Samuel Adams has brewed a beer that is out of this world.

The Boston-based beer company created the Space Craft IPA, which is made with hops that orbited the Earth.

The hops hitched a ride back in September on the Inspiration4, which was the first-ever all civilian space mission.

The beer will be available nationwide on Nov. 16.

SPACE CRAFT is ready for Pre-Sale! Made with Orbited Hops from @Inspiration4 first-ever all-civilian space mission, this west-coast style #IPA is full of generous tropical notes and piney, resiny hops aromas. Pre-sale today and launching nationwide 11/16. https://t.co/L9tEjSaOYd pic.twitter.com/aJyIWFj4ME — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) October 29, 2021

