BOSTON (WHDH) - Adults in the area of Boston’s Faneuil Hall will be able to enjoy a cold beer at Samuel Adams newest taproom.

Sam Adams held a grand opening Thursday, showcasing a modern brewhouse with a rooftop patio located steps from its namesake’s statue and along the Freedom Trail.

The 14,000-square-foot space features three expensive bars with 20 taps.

Along with experimental brews, the taproom will also offer daily sandwich specials and a bar menu, including light bites and sweet treats.

It is open noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The first 50 people at the door during the first weekend will receive a free Samuel Adams Boston Tap Room gift, including an opening certificate signed by Samuel Adams Founder & Brewer Jim Koch.

“We’ve been dreaming about a space like the Samuel Adams Boston Taproom for years,” Koch said. “Ever since we opened our Boston Brewery Taproom in Jamaica Plain in 2017, drinkers have been asking us to open a location closer to the downtown area in Boston proper. Finally, the timing is just right. The Samuel Adams Boston Taproom is a place where craft beer lovers, Bostonians and visitors alike can saddle up with friends and enjoy classic and innovative Samuel Adams brews in an area steeped with revolutionary history, especially as it relates to our namesake.”

Beginning Monday, the taproom will transition to its regular operating hours of Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

