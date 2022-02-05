BOSTON (WHDH) - Sam Adams announced on Thursday that it will be creating a beer named the ‘Greatest of Ale Time’ in honor of Tom Brady’s NFL career.

The Boston-based beer company said only 199 cases of the New England style IPA will be released. Brady was the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft.

The beer contains seven percent alcohol in honor of Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins.

The beer is expected to be released later this year.

Coming Soon. New England IPA (Tampa who?) / 7% ABV / Only 199 cases. Real ones know. #GOAT, #Beer pic.twitter.com/G4yvSVtaTp — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) February 4, 2022

