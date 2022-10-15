SAN ANTONIO (WHDH)– A San Antonio family is keeping the Halloween spirit alive, delighting their neighbors with silly skeleton displays each day leading up to the spooky holiday.

“It is fun, it’s like a morning dose of silly,” said Danielle Dinote.

Themes have included returning from a vacation, a game of Twister, witches, sledding, the game Angry Birds, golfing, camping and more.

The daily Halloween changes began as a gag during the pandemic.

“Two years ago, halfway through the season, as a joke, we put out a skeleton on the lawnmower after doing some yard work,” Steven Dinote said.

The tradition has since stuck around.

“We did a barbecue the other day the other day, we did a breakdancing scene a couple days ago, we did repeat one this year because everybody loved it the first year we did it, and that was the wrestling one,” he said.

They said the secret to their displays include stakes, zip ties and tape.

“These things are– they’re not the Cadillacs of skeletons,” Steven Dinote said as his wife burst into laughter. “We bought a $20 skeleton at Walmart. You’re gonna get what you get.”

Danielle Dinote said it’s been a great way to bond the neighborhood, as people crack a smile or make a suggestion for a scene as they walk by.

“It brings out everybody’s good side,” she said.

