San Diego police are responding to an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Officer Anthony Carrasco says they believe people have been shot.

Aerial television footage shows a heavy police presence outside the mosque.

The mosque is in a heavily residential neighborhood about 9 miles (14 km) north of downtown San Diego. It is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. The campus includes the Al Rashid School, which the website says offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies and the Quran.

The website says its mission is to not only serve the Muslim population but also “work with the larger community to serve the less fortunate, to educate, and to better our nation.” Five daily prayers are held there, and the mosque works with other organizations and people of all faiths on social causes.

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