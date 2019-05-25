San Francisco police union calls for chief’s resignation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The union representing San Francisco police officers is calling for its chief to resign over his handling of the police raid of a freelance journalist’s home and office.

Chief William Scott acknowledged Friday that the searches were probably illegal and apologized for the way his department handled the investigation into who leaked a confidential police report to Bryan Carmody.

California’s shield law protects journalists from search warrants, and Scott said the paperwork seeking court approval of the raid didn’t adequately identify Carmody as a journalist. He blamed department investigators for their “lack of due diligence.”

The police union fired back on Saturday, saying Scott ordered the investigation, knew Carmody was a journalist and deceived the sergeant who wrote the search warrant.

Scott has not returned a request for comment.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)