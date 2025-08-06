BOSTON (WHDH) - Soon, Paul Revere Mall will be filled with the sights sounds of the San Gennaro feast. The annual event isn’t just about celebrating Italian heritage but it’s also about giving back to those in need.

A father’s love and a quiet fight for his son’s future.

Six-year-old Mikey lives with autism and doesn’t use words to communicate.

His dad, Michael Intoccia, has made it his mission to give him every chance to succeed.

“I used to stay up at night and say God take me tonight and let my son talk tomorrow. I think any human being would do anything for their kids,” said Intoccia.

Those sleepless nights turned into something bigger. “A voice for Mikey.” A non-profit that help families struggling to afford autism care and services.

“It’s not easy bringing up an autistic child,” said Intoccia. “Everyone today at least knows a family member or a friend who is autistic.”

In just a few weeks, A Voice for Mikey will get a big boost — with help from the San Gennaro Feast in Boston’s North End.

“These families work and suffer an offer a lot,” said Frank de Pasquale, President of the San Gennaro Foundation. “We donate every dollar that we make back to San Gennaro and autism.”

The three-day feast will fill Paul Revere mall from September 5 through the 7.

Bringing together food, music, and thousands of people all to celebrate Italian heritage and support a worthy cause.

“There’s nothing like it the energy in the vibe that weekend is really something special,” Nick Varano said, Vice President, San Gennaro Foundation.

Musical guests and more than 30 North End restaurants will be a part of the party that ends with the San Gennaro parade down Hanover street.

Beyond the feast, A Voice for Mikey is also hosting a star-studded gala on September 3 at the Cape Club of Sharon Golf Course to raise even more support for families in need.

“100% of the money we raise for the gala will go to families that need help in and assistance with their child,” Intoccia said.

A Voice for Mikey is now accepting applications from families of children with autism who need support.

Money raised from the gala and the feast will go directly toward items and services, including specialized care, equipment, and educational tools for those selected.

“If it’s swimming lessons, if it’s carriages computers if it’s speech therapy, whatever it is to help we will help,” Intoccia said.

“This is all of us together and the greatest city and the greatest community in the country to make change once and for all,” said de Pasquale.

If you would like to apply for help or donate to the voice for Mikey foundation, you can do so at this link.







