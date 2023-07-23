SANBORNTON, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a rollover crash in Sanbornton on Sunday afternoon that left one person dead and another injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-93 southbound found a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado that had rolled over, according to state police. As a result of the crash, the passenger was ejected and sustained fatal injured, the driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, according to police.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

