As beach days dwindle, one company is giving sand a fall feel with an exhibition set to open in New Hampshire this weekend.

Sculptured Sand: Tales of the Dark Forest will open in North Woodstock on Friday, featuring more than 25 unique sand sculptures.

The sculptures by a variety of artists will depict fantasy creatures and characters along a winding trail through a scenic autumn forest.

“Princesses, centaurs, trees that have come alive — every one is really a mural incorporating all sorts of different artistic elements and characters which is really exciting,” said Sculptured Sand Operations Director Jared Henningsen. “It’s something for the whole family.”

The exhibition is one of the largest of its kind in North America. Once open, the exhibition’s sculptures will be on display through Oct. 29.

Learn more on the sculptured sand website here.

