SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A sand truck rolled over in Somerville Wednesday leaving behind a big mess.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on the Alewife Brook Parkway where fire officials say the driver was entering the rotary when he lost control, causing the truck to tip over.

The truck took out a tree and sent sand flying several feet.

Crews were able to free the driver, who was not seriously hurt.

No further details were released.

