Sandals Resorts giving away luxury vacations to mothers, teachers, nurses, military members

Sandals Resorts says it will give away luxury vacations for two to mothers, teachers, nurses, and members of the military every day for the month of May.

The giveaways will be in honor of Mother’s Day, Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses’ Day, and Military Month, according to the travel website.

“We are rewarding people that rock with a chance to win a seven-day, six-night luxury vacation for two,” Sandals said of its “Maycation” promotion.

A total of 31 winners will be given the choice to stay at any Sandals or Beaches Resort in a “Love Nest Butler Suite.” Airfare is not included in the giveaway.

The winning prize includes unlimited dining at up to 16 restaurants, exclusive wines and spirits, butler service, complimentary golf, and more.

Winners will be randomly selected every day in May. They will be required to use the vacation within two years.

To enter, you can nominate someone you know who is a mother, nurse, teacher, active or retired military. If you are one, you can nominate yourself.

