Sanders campaign boasts heavy grassroots presence in NH

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign is continuing to press its advantage in New Hampshire, where Sanders is leading the exclusive 7News/Emerson College poll of candidates before Tuesday’s primary.

Campaign officials said volunteers knocked on 150,000 doors on Saturday, and at a rally Sanders encouraged supporters.

“We have, by far, the strongest grassroots volunteer movement of any campaign,” Sanders said. “You are part of a revolution that has never taken place before.”

And Sanders also renewed his criticism of former mayor Pete Buttigieg’s fundraising.

“Pete has raised campaign contributions from over 40 billionaires,” Sanders said. “I was on a TV show this morning and asked, ‘does it really matter where your money comes from?’ Of course it does!”

