PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is heading to Maine on Labor Day Weekend.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Vermont senator is set to appear at a Sunday night rally at the State Theater in Portland. He’ll also deliver a breakfast keynote address to union workers in Portland on Monday, which is Labor Day.

The rally is open to the public, while the Monday breakfast is a ticketed event by the Maine AFL-CIO.

Sanders is also expected to stop in New Hampshire over the weekend.

