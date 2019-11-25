Sanders dismisses Bloomberg, says Dems need to do more than talk Trump

Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders took a swipe at the latest Democrat to get into the race and questioned Democratic focus on President Donald Trump in a one-on-one interview with 7News Monday.

Sanders, who was campaigning in New Hampshire, said billionaire Michael Bloomberg hasn’t built grassroots support for his campaign.

“…Someone who just takes out his wallet and says ‘Hey, I’m worth billions, I’ll buy this election, I got a big house, a big car, now I’m gonna buy government,” Sanders said.

Sanders also weighed in on former Gov. Deval Patrick’s entry into the race. Patrick says he believes the race is still wide-open but Sanders doesn’t see it that way.

“We’re feeling pretty good, we think we’re gonna do very well, excellent here, and win New Hampshire,” Sanders said.

Sanders supports impeachment for Trump, but when asked if it could backfire on Democrats in 2020, Sanders said the party needed a broader focus.

“If all we do is talk about Trump, Trump, Trump, yeah, I think that would be a bad thing,” Sanders said.

Just a couple of months ago, Sanders suffered a heart attack and had stents implanted. When asked if he thought his health would be an issue in the race, he said he’s feeling better and there were many issues at play.

“I think everything’s an issue in the race,” Sanders said. “I think people are gonna look at all aspects of a candidate. What I hope people will look at when they look at Bernie Sanders is a record of decades of standing up for the working families of this country.”

Sanders also said he believes he can get Congress to buy in on his Medicare for all plan.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)