Sanders looks to hold lead in NH primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders is trying to keep his lead in the New Hampshire primary as Pete Buttigieg rises in the polls, bringing out filmmaker Michael Moore for one of the events in his packed schedule Saturday.

At a full-capacity Opera House in Rochester, Moore described Sanders as a fighter who has the best chance to win the Oval Office.

“Bernie will not sell out, Bernie cannot be bought,” Moore said. “That’s the Bernie Sanders they know and they know they have the best chance of getting rid of Donald Trump with Bernie Sanders taking him on.”

Sanders also attended several canvassing events to drum up grassroots support, and backers said they felt energized.

“I’m amped, I’m ready to go,” said Gavin Ackerman, a Sanders supporter from Seattle.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)